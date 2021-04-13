From snark to dark: how harassment took over the internet

‘If the line between snark and cruelty was always blurry, it is now starting to feel nonexistent’

For years, snark has been the internet’s lingua franca. It is the default tone of a million tweets, Reddit posts, comment sections and online blogs — the arch, mocking chatter of life online. But if the line between snark and cruelty was always blurry, it is now starting to feel nonexistent.



Go back a decade to when author Jude Ellison S Doyle described snark as a “goofy internet neologism”. It was mean humour, Doyle wrote. “Snark is the kids at the back of the class, heckling the substitute teacher; it’s the voice of people who feel stifled, talked down to, or left out.”..