RODGER VOORHIES | How African economies can guard against future shocks
Innovative financial regulations, digital payment and ID infrastructure support and a focus on women are needed
13 April 2021 - 20:06
In the year since Covid-19 hit, economies across Africa have experienced a dramatic slowdown. Even countries with limited initial incidence of the virus faced severe economic aftershocks. Significant disruption in agricultural markets and labour in sub-Saharan Africa has restricted income and led to rapid food insecurity for many.
Making sure emergency financial support could reach people quickly became a priority for many governments, but with lockdowns and social distancing, traditional means of distributing relief were often unavailable. Countries that had invested in making their financial systems more inclusive before the pandemic were able to mitigate the most severe economic shocks to households...
