Opinion & Analysis

RODGER VOORHIES | How African economies can guard against future shocks

Innovative financial regulations, digital payment and ID infrastructure support and a focus on women are needed

13 April 2021 - 20:06 By Rodger Voorhies

In the year since Covid-19 hit, economies across Africa have experienced a dramatic slowdown. Even countries with limited initial incidence of the virus faced severe economic aftershocks. Significant disruption in agricultural markets and labour in sub-Saharan Africa has restricted income and led to rapid food insecurity for many.

Making sure emergency financial support could reach people quickly became a priority for many governments, but with lockdowns and social distancing, traditional means of distributing relief were often unavailable. Countries that had invested in making their financial systems more inclusive before the pandemic were able to mitigate the most severe economic shocks to households...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. From snark to dark: how harassment took over the internet Opinion & Analysis
  2. RODGER VOORHIES | How African economies can guard against future shocks Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | It’s a cruel blow, but SA has to follow expert vaccine advice Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SADC is fiddling while Moz burns. It’s a disgrace Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | This is what I really meant when I called Maimane an ‘experiment’ Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...
God loves you, but don’t come late for church.

Related articles

  1. Relief for poor nations welcomed, but it creates a ‘ticking time-bomb’ World
  2. Africa falling behind in Covid-19 vaccination race, must expand vaccine ... Africa
  3. Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam Africa
  4. Diversified Sub-Saharan Africa economies to grow this year — World Bank Africa
  5. WANDILE SIHLOBO | Food security’s complex mash of ingredients Opinion & Analysis
X