TONY LEON | This is what I really meant when I called Maimane an ‘experiment’

Those outraged over my reference to Mmusi Maimane as ‘an experiment that went wrong’ have selective memory syndrome

The death last week of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose extraordinary long and consequential life was heralded across the world, has occasioned many reminiscences from thousands of encounters with His Royal Highness.



For while Prince Philip always walked two steps behind his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, he was usually several paces in front of a swirling number of controversies his crusty comments and flippancies created...