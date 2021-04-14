JONATHAN JANSEN | This is why Hitler-hailing attention seekers are so dangerous in SA

Mcebo Dlamini and Lwazi Lushaba knew exactly what they were doing, and progressives must unequivocally reject them

In 1990 a little-known lawyer called Mike Godwin noticed that in the early days of the internet, people in online forums would eventually resort to calling the other side Nazis. Today we have Godwin’s Law: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.”



Of course, you do not need the internet to observe the descent of a public debate or university lecture that compares a local problem to the Nazi genocide represented by the monstrous Adolf Hitler. The question I have been struggling with in the South African context is why?..