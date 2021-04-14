Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | This is why Hitler-hailing attention seekers are so dangerous in SA

Mcebo Dlamini and Lwazi Lushaba knew exactly what they were doing, and progressives must unequivocally reject them

14 April 2021 - 20:01

In 1990 a little-known lawyer called Mike Godwin noticed that in the early days of the internet, people in online forums would eventually resort to calling the other side Nazis. Today we have Godwin’s Law: “As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches one.”

Of course, you do not need the internet to observe the descent of a public debate or  university lecture that compares a local problem to the Nazi genocide represented by the monstrous Adolf Hitler. The question I have been struggling with in the South African context is why?..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JENNIFER PLATT | If you loved it the first time around, chase that feeling again Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | As long as jabs aren’t from the West, they’re fine for the EFF Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | To be ANC secretary-general is now a badge of dishonour Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | This is why Hitler-hailing attention seekers are so dangerous ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. From snark to dark: how harassment took over the internet Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Holocaust and effect: ineptitude, not evil, made Dr Lushaba say that Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Hurtful utterances do nothing but reverse SA’s gains Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | To Ace change, SA must step aside from believing empty words Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | If all our children aren’t safe none of us will be Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Want to write about black people? Make very sure of your facts Opinion & Analysis
X