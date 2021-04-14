TOM EATON | As long as jabs aren’t from the West, they’re fine for the EFF

The EFF thinks we should get vaccines from Russia and China because they are ‘of better efficacy’. Really?!

The state’s decision to “pause” the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has caused a great deal of consternation, not least because, as many internet wags have pointed out, it remains unclear how you pause something that hasn’t really started.



As a layperson untrained in statistics or the science of vaccines, I find the reasoning particularly confusing. ..