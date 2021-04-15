EDITORIAL | Burkina Faso’s insistence that justice be served sends the right message

Blaise Compaore’s indictment for assassination of Thomas Sankara shows Africa is tired of human rights abusers

In a small west African country with minimal global influence, a major decision was taken this week that would send a chilling message to many human rights abusers across the continent who believe themselves to be invincible.



A military court, itself an undemocratic institution, announced that it has indicted ousted Burkina Faso president Blaise Compaore for the 1987 assassination of his widely popular predecessor, Thomas Sankara...