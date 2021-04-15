TOM EATON | If you can’t fix it, just palm it off onto another ministry

News that Eskom may be moved from the ministry of public enterprises into the ministry of energy is puzzling

They say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Where rumours about Eskom are concerned, however, it’s possible that where there’s smoke, there’s just damp coal.



Which is why one should take Thursday’s report by Bloomberg suggesting that Eskom might be moving out of the ministry of public enterprises and into the ministry of energy with all the suspicion of an Eskom board member slowly examining, in those immortal words, “a long and bigger rubber stuff that’s torn”. ..