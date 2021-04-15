Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | If you can’t fix it, just palm it off onto another ministry

News that Eskom may be moved from the ministry of public enterprises into the ministry of energy is puzzling

Tom Eaton Columnist
15 April 2021 - 19:16

They say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Where rumours about Eskom are concerned, however, it’s possible that where there’s smoke, there’s just damp coal.

Which is why one should take Thursday’s report by Bloomberg suggesting that Eskom might be moving out of the ministry of public enterprises and into the ministry of energy with all the suspicion of an Eskom board member slowly examining, in those immortal words, “a long and bigger rubber stuff that’s torn”. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SUE DE GROOT | It’ll be no picnic if Mrs Beeton’s interest is piqued. You’ll be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If you can’t fix it, just palm it off onto another ministry Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Burkina Faso’s insistence that justice be served sends the right ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | If you loved it the first time around, chase that feeling again Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | As long as jabs aren’t from the West, they’re fine for the EFF Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | As long as jabs aren’t from the West, they’re fine for the EFF Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | How Khloe can you go? The Covid world wants real faces ... but not ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Holocaust and effect: ineptitude, not evil, made Dr Lushaba say that Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | De Lille seems like she’s dead wood until you see what she does ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | My fart belongs to Daddy: welcome to SA, land of rancid hot air Opinion & Analysis
X