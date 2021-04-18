JUSTICE MALALA | SA’s Lindani Myeni was killed by US racism. It’s that simple

In three weeks US cops have killed 64 people, more than half black and Latino

There is a beautiful picture of Lindani Myeni and his family doing the rounds on social media. He is sitting next to his wife, the sea and a mountain rising up behind them, their two children nestled on their knees. Myeni is smiling beatifically, looking at peace with himself, his family and the world.



There are other pictures of him on social media. The rugby player in a tuxedo, his handsome face lighting up the world around him. Friends from KwaZulu-Natal have been posting memories and pictures of him too: the gentle man, the fervent Christian, the sportsman. In one series of pictures, his wife says: “He was gentle and loving and the best father and husband I could’ve asked for.”..