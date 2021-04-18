Off-road: Why aren’t young people driving?

‘Ubers, e-bikes and electric scooters all seem more appealing — even more freeing’

There is a reason there are so few great songs about catching the night bus. Similarly, The Beach Boys classic just doesn’t sound the same with the lyrics: “And she’ll have fun, fun, fun till her daddy takes her Uber away.”



I’m not saying there are no good songs about public transport. The Jam’s Down in the Tube Station at Midnight is a fine track, but that it is about a man getting beaten senseless may explain why it has not featured heavily in Transport for London’s advertising campaigns. There is also, to be fair, Bad Manners’ very danceable Night Bus to Dalston, but the absence of lyrics beyond the song’s title may suggest the group was struggling to capture the journey’s innate poetry...