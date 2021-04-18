WENDY KNOWLER | Nothing basic about the drama that can come with an entry-level car

A woman learned the hard way when she bought a ‘cheap’ Renault Kwid that turned out to be anything but

New cars going horribly wrong – it’s a complaint that lands in my inbox all too often, and with it, the disappointed, furious new owner’s desperate wish that the dealership “takes back” the car and refunds them.



Alas, that seldom happens, and almost never when the persistent problems aren’t what the industry refers to as “safety critical” – think defective steering or brakes...