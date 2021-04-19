EDITORIAL | In SA, all fires do not burn equally

On the same day as the Cape Town disaster, a blaze destroyed lives but went relatively unnoticed

The fire ripped through homes. Buildings are in ashes. Many residents lost most of their belongings, including food for the month.



This is not in Cape Town. This is the aftermath of a blaze, also on Sunday, that swept through Marikana informal settlement in Cato Crest in Durban. Mother of two Nomasamson Dlamini, 38, died, and 16-year-old Cebo Mpiliso was critically injured, while 45 families were left homeless...