EDITORIAL | In SA, all fires do not burn equally
On the same day as the Cape Town disaster, a blaze destroyed lives but went relatively unnoticed
19 April 2021 - 19:46
The fire ripped through homes. Buildings are in ashes. Many residents lost most of their belongings, including food for the month.
This is not in Cape Town. This is the aftermath of a blaze, also on Sunday, that swept through Marikana informal settlement in Cato Crest in Durban. Mother of two Nomasamson Dlamini, 38, died, and 16-year-old Cebo Mpiliso was critically injured, while 45 families were left homeless...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.