What happens if you give the poor money? A lot of good things, it seems
US cities are experimenting with cash handouts to relieve poverty and kick-start communities, with promising results
20 April 2021 - 19:48
Handouts lead to laziness and breed dependency, according to the critics. Advocates counter that cash can lift the left-behind out of poverty. What better time to test it out than a pandemic?
A high-stakes experiment is under way in a deprived corner of the US capital, with backers eager to see what happens when poor Americans are given cash payments for a limited time, no strings attached...
