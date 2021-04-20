What happens if you give the poor money? A lot of good things, it seems

US cities are experimenting with cash handouts to relieve poverty and kick-start communities, with promising results

Handouts lead to laziness and breed dependency, according to the critics. Advocates counter that cash can lift the left-behind out of poverty. What better time to test it out than a pandemic?



A high-stakes experiment is under way in a deprived corner of the US capital, with backers eager to see what happens when poor Americans are given cash payments for a limited time, no strings attached...