EDITORIAL | Chauvin got his conviction, but it cannot end there
The nine minutes and 29 seconds of that incriminating video should translate into a new era of policing in the US
21 April 2021 - 20:11
“Believe your eyes.”
In the fear-inducing halls of judicial power in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, there existed, somewhat temporarily, a possibility for the jury not to. In the end, the words of prosecutor Steve Schleicher carried the day...
