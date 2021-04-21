EDITORIAL | Chauvin got his conviction, but it cannot end there

The nine minutes and 29 seconds of that incriminating video should translate into a new era of policing in the US

“Believe your eyes.”



In the fear-inducing halls of judicial power in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, there existed, somewhat temporarily, a possibility for the jury not to. In the end, the words of prosecutor Steve Schleicher carried the day...