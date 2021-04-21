JONATHAN JANSEN | It’s easy to wail over burnt libraries when there’s no-one to blame
Where was this heartfelt lament when UCT students set 23 works of fine art on fire in the middle of the campus?
21 April 2021 - 20:12
Oh the rank hypocrisy of the Cape Town liberals, but let me first say this.
Like many lovers of books, a deep sadness came over me on Sunday morning as the mountain fires first fell on a favourite eating place, that restaurant with the best pickled fish and scones, and then made its way onto the grounds of one of Africa’s most distinguished universities. My heart sank as I saw the Jagger Library, more accurately, the Jagger Reading Room, go up in flames...
