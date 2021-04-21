Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Trust a spiritual white boy and you too will look like an RET rocket scientist

Tokyo fell for the prank, but the radical economic transformation mob took it viral. What’s new?

Tom Eaton Columnist
21 April 2021 - 20:11

It’s every Gen-Xer’s worst nightmare. Your elderly relative, naive to the treacherous ways of the internet and far too trusting of official-looking documents, falls prey to a wildly unhinged conspiracy theory, goes on eNCA to expound in credulous and yet sexy tones about said conspiracy, gets hailed by the Zupta faction as a teller of truths and then has to retreat in disgrace to their palace with nothing to get them through their autumn years but millions and millions of rand.

Yes, Tokyo Sexwale has had a rough week, but not as rough as his younger family members, who have no doubt spent the past few days reminding him, with very forced smiles and gentle voices, that if he’s ever unsure he should just forward the e-mail to them or to the 700 lawyers and/or accountants he employs, FFS...

