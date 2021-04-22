JONNY STEINBERG | The ANC’s nest is well-feathered in rural SA
The relationship between geographically uneven growth and political parties in SA has entrenched patronage politics
22 April 2021 - 20:48
There is a neglected subject in SA that at first blush may seem dull but that in fact could not be more important. It is the relationship between geographically uneven growth and political institutions. What happens when a few places in a country prosper and the rest decline? What are the consequences for a country’s political life?
In France, for instance, growth over the last generation has been largely confined to just three metropolitan zones — Paris, Lyon and Marseilles. The rest of the country has entered an indefinite state of stagnation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.