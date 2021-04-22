A WORD IN THE HAND: FIRE

SUE DE GROOT | Don’t grill me, but there are myriad more reasons to be hot than to be cool

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Most of the conversation in SA this week — bar that concerning errant judges and iniquitous politicians — has been about fires. This talk has not just been of flames and blazes and infernos and conflagrations. It has also contained some incendiary and inflammatory fire-throwing of blame.



Those are not the things I want to talk about today. I feel a more burning desire to concentrate on why some words are hot and some words are cold...