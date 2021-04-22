A WORD IN THE HAND: FIRE
SUE DE GROOT | Don’t grill me, but there are myriad more reasons to be hot than to be cool
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
22 April 2021 - 20:49
Most of the conversation in SA this week — bar that concerning errant judges and iniquitous politicians — has been about fires. This talk has not just been of flames and blazes and infernos and conflagrations. It has also contained some incendiary and inflammatory fire-throwing of blame.
Those are not the things I want to talk about today. I feel a more burning desire to concentrate on why some words are hot and some words are cold...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.