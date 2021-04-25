JUSTICE MALALA | The truly worrying thing about Sexwale is that he’s by no means alone

The Tokyo Sexwale debacle is an indicator of how gullible South Africans are and it’s very worrying

The only thing worse than seeing politician and businessman Tokyo Sexwale embarrass himself so spectacularly last week was realising how many people believed his tall tales.



That so many seemingly smart, rational, considered people even said his wild utterances deserved serious investigation tells you something about this country: we are closer to disaster than we think. We have become uncritical in accepting falsehoods because we saw them “on the internet” or because “I received an e-mail”. We don’t stop to interrogate falsehoods or apply our mental faculties. Things are true because they came to us through a screen. This is why charlatans such as “Prophet” Shepherd Bushiri and the Guptas proliferate here. We are a country of schmucks, ready for the plucking...