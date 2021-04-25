MICHAEL MORRIS | Let’s not snuff out our achievements. Rather, let’s build on them

Pre-democracy hope has mostly gone unrewarded but the benefits of a democratic parliament are inestimable

For one reason or another it’s been a week of delving into my archives and being by turns fascinated, dispirited and cheered by what I found.



I had quite forgotten, for instance, that until 1993 at least (and, who knows, it may still be the case) taking snuff was a quaint privilege in the house of assembly, a small aluminium snuff-box being kept at the lobby entrance under the watchful eye of the sergeant-at-arms for the convenience of MPs...