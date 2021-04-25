WENDY KNOWLER | Now that the fog has lifted, we see what a waste Covid ‘hygiene theatre’ was

Millions of rand have gone into disinfecting surfaces, but the practice has no scientific backing

All the time and money we’ve been spending on routinely sanitising surfaces to avoid contracting the coronavirus has been a waste – you get the coronavirus by breathing, not touching.



That was the shock news from the US Centers of Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month. The body confirmed what scientists have been saying for months: the risk of catching the coronavirus from surfaces is extremely low...