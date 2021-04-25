WILLIAM GUMEDE | For the sake of Africa, Chad must seize this rare chance for democracy
The death of president Idriss Déby is an opportunity to establish a transitional government of national unity
25 April 2021 - 20:00
Following the death of Chad’s president Idriss Déby who ruled his country with an iron-fist for 30 years, the country is likely to fall into chaos, which is often the case in postcolonial African countries following the end of autocratic rule.
Déby, 68, died last Monday from wounds suffered as he directed the government’s battle against rebels who had marched south across the Sahara from their Libyan outposts. Déby took power in a military coup in 1990, when he deposed the previous dictator, Hissène Habré...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.