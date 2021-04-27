EDITORIAL | Civil society alone can’t keep people from starving. The state must step in

Government officials are quite happy to accept large salaries. It’s time they accepted they have a job to do

Since the start of lockdown, feeding the poor and destitute has been mostly driven by ordinary folk who could not wait for government to get the ball rolling.



Think the rollout of the unemployment grant, the TERS fiasco, social assistance grants and, probably the biggest blight of all, the closure of the school feeding scheme...