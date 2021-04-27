TONY LEON | As another Freedom Day passes, where are the genuine SA statesmen?

Freedom Day marks the 1994 elections and dream of a golden age, but corruption, misgovernance put paid to that

Historian CV Wedgwood wrote: “History is written backward but lived forward. Those who know the end of the story can never know what it was like at the time.”



Very few, even if not present in the infamous Gupta compound in Saxonwold, won’t know the result of the extraordinary testimony at the Zondo commission, offered up on April 26 by Norma Mngoma, estranged wife of political hack and one-time finance minister Malusi Gigaba...