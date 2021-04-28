EDITORIAL | If Cyril can’t say why cadre deployment failed, how can we trust him to fix it?

The Zondo inquiry avoided controversial issues, but it seems Ramaphosa may need to prepare for tough times

Quite a lot rested on the appearance of President Cyril Ramaphosa before the state capture commission on Wednesday.



It was, in many ways, an appearance laden with concerning and encouraging symbols. It communicated that the country’s first citizen has a healthy and by all means welcome relationship with the law, accountability and a need to assist in finding solutions to SA’s many intractable problems. ..