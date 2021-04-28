BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | These authors have got me full of beans about coffee

Spare time has opened me up to eating and drinking new things and right now I’m in bed with coffee

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I have noted that I’ve cycled through quite a few obsessions this year. Maybe I’ve always done this, but have only become more aware of it now because of that terrible spare time which has cropped up, begging to be filled. My obsessions emerged, as per usual, due to social media trends, what I’ve been watching, reading and talking about. A few have turned into fulfilling creative outlets, such as gardening and the joy of eating and drinking new things, but I don’t think my house will get Marie Kondoed. I suspect I’m done seeing if my slippers spark joy.



Now, I’m enthusiastic about coffee. I blame John Hunt’s latest book, You Never Really Know, which is a tragicomedy-drama about a barista named Cappuccino who brews cups of the stuff for the president. You will snort-laugh coffee and sob into the cup. I even bought a coffee grinder to get that appealing aroma of newly crushed coffee beans (and, to be honest, make espresso martinis)...