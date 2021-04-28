No male guests: single Egyptian women endure uninvited attention or worse
A woman’s suicide has highlighted the social pressure on women living alone in this conservative society
28 April 2021 - 19:49
Nesma Nasr once stayed a week without water in her Cairo flat, afraid to call a plumber because of the scrutiny from neighbours she feared a male visitor would provoke.
As a young woman living alone, she says she fears the kind of social control that became a talking point last month when a 35-year-old fell to her death from a balcony in Cairo after neighbours confronted her over suspected premarital relations...
