TOM EATON | If Cyril wasn’t lulling us to sleep, he was stating the bleeding obvious

President Ramaphosa’s highly-anticipated appearance before the Zondo commission was a bit of an anticlimax

28 April 2021 - 19:45

Cyril Ramaphosa’s first day of testimony before the Zondo commission produced a stunning admission: the ANC has been appointing incompetent people into senior positions. The nation now holds its breath ahead of Thursday’s testimony, during which Ramaphosa is expected to reveal the existence of a so-called “internal combustion engine” and his suspicion that the Titanic might not be unsinkable.

Of course, it’s possible he’s already dropped those bombshells. I could only listen for a few hours on Wednesday before his testimony achieved its desired result of lulling me, and everyone else, into a deep and dreamless sleep...

