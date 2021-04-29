EDITORIAL | Over and over our artists do us proud. They deserve true support

South Africans must use their voices to ensure authorities invest in our artists, whether established or still unknown

It feels like a long time since a week has started and ended with positive news, but that’s what happened this week — and it’s thanks to South African artists.



It started on Monday when My Octopus Teacher won Best Documentary at the Oscars, with the brilliantly captured relationship between a man and an eight-tentacled mollusc capturing the hearts and minds of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the thousands who watched it. Approved critics on ratings website Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 100% score, and more than 500 users rated it at 93%, a testament to the doccie’s feel-good nature. ..