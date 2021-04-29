Opinion & Analysis

A WORD IN THE HAND: CHICK

SUE DE GROOT | Calling her a chick won’t fly unless you want to ruffle feathers

A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd

Sue de Groot Deputy features editor: Sunday Times
29 April 2021 - 21:19

So the other day a male friend, who would probably call himself a feminist if the woman asking him to do so was attractive, referred to an enormously talented and fully grown female satirist as “that chick”.

“Chick” is a word I too have used to describe women during my not unoccasional lapses into slang. I don’t think I have ever intended it as a putdown. I don’t think my friend meant it in a derogatory way either, but I still felt a small unwholesome shudder in my teeth. (I’m not sure anything that makes one’s teeth shudder can ever be entirely wholesome, but this shudder left a particularly bad aftertaste, as of burnt feathers.)..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TOM EATON | Stop the party, Cyril, because until there’s accountability it’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | Calling her a chick won’t fly unless you want to ruffle feathers Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Over and over our artists do us proud. They deserve true support Opinion & Analysis
  4. No male guests: single Egyptian women endure uninvited attention or worse Opinion & Analysis
  5. JENNIFER PLATT | These authors have got me full of beans about coffee Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...

Related articles

  1. SUE DE GROOT | Don’t grill me, but there are myriad more reasons to be hot than ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. SUE DE GROOT | It’ll be no picnic if Mrs Beeton’s interest is piqued. You’ll be ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Let’s give long words the short shrift and keep it simple Opinion & Analysis
  4. SUE DE GROOT | A warrior is confused by the worrier coming at full throttle Opinion & Analysis
X