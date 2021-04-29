A WORD IN THE HAND: CHICK
SUE DE GROOT | Calling her a chick won’t fly unless you want to ruffle feathers
A column to satisfy your inner grammar nerd
29 April 2021 - 21:19
So the other day a male friend, who would probably call himself a feminist if the woman asking him to do so was attractive, referred to an enormously talented and fully grown female satirist as “that chick”.
“Chick” is a word I too have used to describe women during my not unoccasional lapses into slang. I don’t think I have ever intended it as a putdown. I don’t think my friend meant it in a derogatory way either, but I still felt a small unwholesome shudder in my teeth. (I’m not sure anything that makes one’s teeth shudder can ever be entirely wholesome, but this shudder left a particularly bad aftertaste, as of burnt feathers.)..
