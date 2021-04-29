TOM EATON | Stop the party, Cyril, because until there’s accountability it’s not all good

Spare us the hollow words, Mr Pres, because we are not going to forget the ANC’s hostility towards honesty

There are many reasons to re-watch the sublime British mockumentary Twenty Twelve, which follows members of the Olympic Deliverance Commission as it tries to organise the 2012 games in London.



The short series has the best ending of any mockumentary, bar none: suffice to say, if you watched it in 2012, Olivia Colman’s current superstardom won’t have surprised you...