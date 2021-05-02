Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | It is vital that tensions in Zulu royal family are dealt with swiftly

Zulu royal family in turmoil after tragedy strikes again, with the death of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini

02 May 2021 - 19:03

The Zulu kingdom is again in mourning, for the second time in just over a month. But this time that mourning is compounded by potentially bruising legal battles that threaten to tear its royal family apart.

The current saga dates back to March, when his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died after illness. Already speculation was mounting over who his successor would be...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Viable, diverse, stable, safe — is this really too much for the media to ask? Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Be warned, credit providers, or you won’t be going anywhere Opinion & Analysis
  3. I cite a little prayer: name your black feminist sources Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | As long as Cyril keeps cadres in key posts, state capture ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TAWANA KUPE | Everyone loses out if the media don’t grow with the times Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Related articles

  1. Zulu royal house in turmoil amid claims king's will may have been forged News
  2. NTANDOYENKOSI KAZWELITHINI | My father, born to be the king of all Zulus Opinion & Analysis
  3. KZN government requests state funeral for Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu South Africa
  4. Shock at Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu's passing - 'this is ... South Africa
  5. IFP mourns queen’s death, appreciates assurance of ‘no leadership vaccuum’ Politics
X