EDITORIAL | It is vital that tensions in Zulu royal family are dealt with swiftly

Zulu royal family in turmoil after tragedy strikes again, with the death of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini

The Zulu kingdom is again in mourning, for the second time in just over a month. But this time that mourning is compounded by potentially bruising legal battles that threaten to tear its royal family apart.



The current saga dates back to March, when his majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died after illness. Already speculation was mounting over who his successor would be...