JUSTICE MALALA | As long as Cyril keeps cadres in key posts, state capture agents will walk free

With a civil service so inefficient and useless, we can’t jail, prosecute or convict these criminals

I fervently hope I’m wrong, but chances remain high that the perpetrators of state capture will walk. Anoj Singh will not see the inside of a cell despite the incredible true tales of him picking up dirty money and dropping it off at high-security cash vaults around Johannesburg.



Malusi Gigaba will not be a guest of the state despite clear testimony by his wife and others about him receiving orders like a little boy while taking tawdry cash from the Guptas...