WENDY KNOWLER | Be warned, credit providers, or you won’t be going anywhere

If you don’t want to lose customers, even defaulters, best you keep tabs on how your debt collectors treat them

Nozipho Mdawe knew she’d overpaid her debt to MTN, and she had, by a whopping R11,000. In December 2019, she was told that while she no longer owed the telecoms company a cent, no refund was due to her.



If you don’t pay what you owe your credit provider, there are a lot of things they can do to “punish” you...