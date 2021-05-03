Opinion & Analysis

DUMA GQUBULE | Time and again it’s workers who bear the brunt of state ineptitude

They are not the source of SA’s economic woes, yet the public service wage bill is always targeted

Duma Gqubule Columnist
03 May 2021 - 20:07 By Duma Gqubule

Whenever there is an economic or financial crisis in SA the first thing lazy analysts do is scapegoat workers for having caused it. Workers, who had little to do with creating the catastrophe, are then expected to be the only ones to take the pain. This is not fair.

At Eskom, employee benefit expenses declined to 16.5% of revenues in 2020 from 23.6% in 2007. This was the only item on the Eskom income statement that declined over the same period. By comparison, primary energy costs increased 8.6 times between 2007 and 2020. Everyone says Eskom must cut its wage bill, but nobody says what must be done to reduce other costs, which accounted for 97% of revenues in 2020...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How a disaster was the best thing that could happen to these farmers Opinion & Analysis
  2. DUMA GQUBULE | Time and again it’s workers who bear the brunt of state ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Joburg shouldn’t need help to fix potholes. That’s its job Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Cyril liberates the truth: SA hasn’t got a government Opinion & Analysis
  5. Viable, diverse, stable, safe — is this really too much for the media to ask? Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos

Related articles

  1. HILARY JOFFE: All eyes on what will be a (noisy) crossroads for SA public ... Business
  2. Caution rules for revenue windfall Business
  3. No money and no plan B for public sector wage increases: Senzo Mchunu Politics
  4. Cosatu 'not abandoning the ANC yet' in the coming elections Politics
X