How a disaster was the best thing that could happen to these farmers
Devastating floods forced farmers in northern Bangladesh to try out new crops. They hit on maize and the rest is history
03 May 2021 - 20:08
The people of Shaniazan union, in northern Bangladesh, still remember when a river burst its banks in the early 1990s and engulfed their homes, leaving the land too sandy to grow traditional rice and tobacco crops.
Back then, they desperately struggled to feed their families...
