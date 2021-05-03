How a disaster was the best thing that could happen to these farmers

Devastating floods forced farmers in northern Bangladesh to try out new crops. They hit on maize and the rest is history

The people of Shaniazan union, in northern Bangladesh, still remember when a river burst its banks in the early 1990s and engulfed their homes, leaving the land too sandy to grow traditional rice and tobacco crops.



Back then, they desperately struggled to feed their families...