TOM EATON | Cyril liberates the truth: SA hasn’t got a government

No-one seems to have noticed when the president said it himself – that after 27 years, the ANC remains a liberation party

His testimony was panned for its platitudes and ludicrous revisionist history, but Cyril Ramaphosa was never supposed to reveal any great truths at the Zondo commission. Which is why it was so startling when he told us the ANC has the moral right and duty to rule SA, forever, badly.



Those weren’t his words exactly, but they were the clear subtext as the president told the commission on Friday that the ANC remained first and foremost a liberation movement...