Covid has done one good thing – it’s taught us to value the elderly

Pandemic has made us think more carefully about what senior citizens mean to us and how we can keep them with us

The coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated the population of elderly people in SA, has also served to make them more visible.



So frequently are they ignored and overlooked, these pensioners. It took a world-scourging disease to show us — or at least some of us — how much they mean to us...