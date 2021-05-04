Covid has done one good thing – it’s taught us to value the elderly
Pandemic has made us think more carefully about what senior citizens mean to us and how we can keep them with us
04 May 2021 - 20:10
The coronavirus pandemic, which has decimated the population of elderly people in SA, has also served to make them more visible.
So frequently are they ignored and overlooked, these pensioners. It took a world-scourging disease to show us — or at least some of us — how much they mean to us...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.