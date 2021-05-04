Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Carefully decide about lions and rhino now so there are no uproars later

Government must take the necessary time to determine the way forward, and it must consult stakeholders this time

04 May 2021 - 20:10

A bold step, but is it in the right direction?

This is what government, through its department of forestry, fisheries and environment, will have to prove after the long-awaited report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhino was released on Sunday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid has done one good thing – it’s taught us to value the elderly Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Carefully decide about lions and rhino now so there are no uproars ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SHAUN SACKS | Devious Human Rights Watch diminishes significance of apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  4. Covid fallouts and foul-ups at work: keep in line without going out of line Opinion & Analysis
  5. How a disaster was the best thing that could happen to these farmers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Joburg shouldn’t need help to fix potholes. That’s its job Opinion & Analysis
  2. TAWANA KUPE | Everyone loses out if the media don’t grow with the times Opinion & Analysis
  3. White rhino population at KZN nature reserve dehorned South Africa
  4. Toads in the hole as Cape Town gets tunnels for amorous amphibians South Africa
  5. ‘An honour we never dreamed possible’: Oscar for SA’s ‘My Octopus Teacher’ Lifestyle
  6. Five poaching suspects arrested in Kruger National Park South Africa
X