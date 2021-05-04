EDITORIAL | Carefully decide about lions and rhino now so there are no uproars later
Government must take the necessary time to determine the way forward, and it must consult stakeholders this time
04 May 2021 - 20:10
A bold step, but is it in the right direction?
This is what government, through its department of forestry, fisheries and environment, will have to prove after the long-awaited report on the management, breeding, hunting, trade and handling of elephant, lion, leopard and rhino was released on Sunday...
