Opinion & Analysis

SHAUN SACKS | Devious Human Rights Watch diminishes significance of apartheid

Exploiting it in the Israeli-Palestinian context is a cynical appropriation of South Africans’ suffering

04 May 2021 - 20:09 By Shaun Sacks

In 1978 Robert Bernstein founded Human Rights Watch (HRW). Its mission: to uphold universal moral principles and political independence. After Bernstein’s exit from HRW, the organisation appears to have abandoned its independence. Instead of holding all countries to an equal universal standard, HRW has adopted an increasingly hostile agenda that sees one particular country, Israel, as more worthy of criticism, emotive language and disproportional scrutiny. In 2009 Bernstein felt the need to call out the organisation, writing in the New York Times that when it came to Israel  “Human Rights Watch has lost critical perspective”.

Rather than heed its founder, HRW, with a budget larger than many South African provincial governments, decided to double down on its campaign against the Jewish state. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid has done one good thing – it’s taught us to value the elderly Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Carefully decide about lions and rhino now so there are no uproars ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. SHAUN SACKS | Devious Human Rights Watch diminishes significance of apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  4. Covid fallouts and foul-ups at work: keep in line without going out of line Opinion & Analysis
  5. How a disaster was the best thing that could happen to these farmers Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos

Related articles

  1. Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of 'apartheid' crimes against Palestinians World
  2. Palestinians cheer as Israeli barriers come down after Jerusalem Ramadan clashes World
  3. Israeli ‘apartheid’ doccie seen at last after nine-year battle with The Labia ... News
  4. Israel and Greece sign their biggest defence deal ever World
X