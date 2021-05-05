Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Ace may be suspended, but SA can by no means relax yet

As Magashule and his gang plot their fight-back, there’s also the worry that the ‘step aside’ ruling can easily be abused

05 May 2021 - 19:39

This weekend’s meeting of the ANC’s national executive committee, its highest decision making body in between national elective conferences, is one of the most significant in Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure as party president.

In fact, it could prove to be a turning point in his leadership of the ANC...

