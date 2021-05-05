Opinion & Analysis

BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Now here’s a thriller that’s worth the hangover

You’ll be sad when you exit Belinda Bauer’s delightful examination of death and dying, but it’s worth it

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor
05 May 2021 - 19:41

A book hangover — that terrible feeling when one finishes a book, usually fiction, and can’t stop thinking about it and its characters. The reader is so attached to the book that when it ends it causes one emotional distress. Urban Dictionary defines it as (1) the inability to start a new book because you are still living in the old book’s world and (2) the inability to function at work/school because you were up all night binge-reading. 

My book hangovers have been hectic this past year. Reality, as we know, has been blah, meh, urgh and it’s lovely to escape to another space and time. When that’s over, sadness takes hold, I sigh deeply and loss engulfs me. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Polluters not out of the woods yet as new $1bn fund raises bar Opinion & Analysis
  2. OBITUARY | He taught SA and the world to understand climate change’s complexity Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Now here’s a thriller that’s worth the hangover Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA’s vaccine rollout is a disaster. Hand it over to the ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Ace may be suspended, but SA can by no means relax yet Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...

Related articles

  1. Beloved stories go from the page to the moving picture News
  2. Book news à la Jennifer Platt News
  3. Sunday Times/CNA Literary Awards 2021 longlists News
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | I rather like my leaves the right way up, thanks Opinion & Analysis
  5. BOOK BITES | Joe Biden, Abigail Dean, Lisa Jewell News
X