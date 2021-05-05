TOM EATON | Maybe, just maybe, we can now suspend disbelief in Cyril’s new dawn

There’s a small chance that history will record that the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa began this week

It was “just a matter of five years” until the Ramaphosa faction could be removed, Ace Magashule told his supporters in 2018. On Wednesday afternoon it turned out he was wrong on both counts: it was three years, and the man being hurried off the stage was Magashule himself.



For some time now the president has been asking us to “watch this space”, a request that has felt increasingly insulting as we continued to watch a space that seemed to contain nothing but hot air, the relentless mediocrity and wastefulness of our ruling cabal, and the slow withering of hope...