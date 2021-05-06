Ace of Spades: digging the grave of a once proud and dignified ANC

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s actions smack of individualism and self-interest

On September 20 2008, after a decision of the ANC national executive committee, Thabo Mbeki, in a dignified and stately manner, resigned as president of the republic. He could so easily have precipitated an unprecedented political and constitutional crisis by simply refusing to resign.



This would have occasioned the need for the ANC caucus to sponsor a motion of no-confidence in the president. There is a good chance the motion would have failed, and Mbeki would have seen through the end of his term, but the consequences for the party and our maturing constitutional democracy would have been devastating...