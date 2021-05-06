EDITORIAL | Government must act now or SA will be another India

Mkhize may tell us not to panic, but what else can we do when he appears completely indifferent to the threat we face?

India, the world’s second most populous country after China, is in the throes of a debilitating Covid-19 pandemic that has not just overwhelmed the country’s poorly resourced health system, but is taking lives in parking bays as it does in hospitals and clinics.



On Thursday, India announced a record 412,262 new Covid-19 cases and a record 3,980 daily death toll as it became the second country to reach more than 20 million infections after the US. The death toll has crossed 220,000...