ADEKEYE ADEBAJO | Muhammadu vs Ali: Buhari’s plea to US flies in the face of Pax Africana

The gods of Africa are angry. Kenyan intellectual Ali Mazrui enunciated the concept of Pax Africana in 1967, arguing that Africans must create, cultivate and keep peace on their own continent. His related principle of “continental jurisdiction” urged outsiders to keep out of African conflicts.

It is these sacred injunctions that Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently violated when he reportedly asked the US Africa Command (Africom) to relocate its headquarters from Germany’s Stuttgart to Africa to provide security on the continent.

That the leader of the largest black nation in the world and Africa’s economic powerhouse would make such a humiliating request suggests how inept Nigeria’s leadership has become in tackling widespread anarchy involving terrorist groups, murderous herdsmen, kidnappings, banditry and communal violence across the country. Buhari’s request suggests the desperation of a rudderless elite that has neglected its armed forces for more than three decades.

A brief history of American-led security initiatives in Africa is important. Under the presidency of Bill Clinton, Washington devised an African Crisis Response Initiative in 1996 after disasters in Somalia and Rwanda. The $20m programme was, however, derisory and mostly trained a few US-allied armies. Two of Africa’s most respected leaders, former president Nelson Mandela and Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere, rejected the initiative on the basis that Africans had not been consulted in its formulation and the plan had also not included a role for the UN.

The establishment in 2002 by the truculent George W Bush administration of a US military base and 1,500-strong Horn of Africa command in Djibouti to track terrorists in the region mirrored Washington’s support of autocratic governments in Kenya, Somalia and Sudan during the Cold War. In 2003, Bush launched the East Africa Counterterrorism Initiative to train and equip regional armies.