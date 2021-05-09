Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | Rejoice, SA. Ace’s antics are the last kicks of a dying horse

The little support he has is fast diminishing, clearing the way for Ramaphosa to enact his reform agenda

09 May 2021 - 18:52

The shenanigans that have convulsed the ANC after the suspension of the party’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, have many South Africans worrying the country will be plunged into instability. The anxiety was worsened when several voice notes were shared on social media, with supporters of former president Jacob Zuma being called to assemble in Nkandla, allegedly to “protect” him from imminent arrest.

Rest your minds. Nothing of the sort will happen. These hysterical actions by the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction of the ANC — and the stars of the state capture project — are what many of us predicted would happen as the days of their reckoning finally arrive...

