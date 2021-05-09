IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Whatever you do, never miss your insurance premiums

After paying faithfully for years, lockdown left a couple unable to meet their monthly fee – just when they needed it most

You can’t afford not to pay your insurance premiums. You really can’t, please trust me on this.



If you miss two consecutive payments and disaster strikes just days later, your insurer will reject your claim, saying your policy was suspended due to nonpayment...