EDITORIAL | Agendas and egos threaten the vital Zulu monarchy
The scenes that have played out since the fall of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi could topple a legacy
10 May 2021 - 20:07
There is an ironic twist of fate that the tornado of tumultuous change that has shaken the Zulu royal family and thus its subjects is tied to His Majesty, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, whose very name means strengthening the Zulus.
The looming spectre of public spats, accusations and innuendos casts a shadow over an institution that is already reeling from grief. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.