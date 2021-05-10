EDITORIAL | Agendas and egos threaten the vital Zulu monarchy

The scenes that have played out since the fall of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi could topple a legacy

There is an ironic twist of fate that the tornado of tumultuous change that has shaken the Zulu royal family and thus its subjects is tied to His Majesty, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, whose very name means strengthening the Zulus.



The looming spectre of public spats, accusations and innuendos casts a shadow over an institution that is already reeling from grief. ..