In memory of Mahlangebi, Olady, Mamkhulu, Goglady, our rock

This is the most difficult piece I’ve had to write in many years behind this keyboard. It literally took me months to get past the opening paragraph without tearing up.

I would spend days staring at the keyboard, unable to muster the courage to admit, in black and white, that the woman who called me every night to ask if I’d eaten dinner was no more.

The fear of losing my mother has haunted me for the better part of my adult life and I trained myself years ago to never allow this ghastly thought to linger in my mind for longer than five seconds.

But this task became impossible in recent years as Father Time conspired with old age and ill health to force me to face an uncomfortable truth that had increasingly forced its way into my head a lot more often than I would have wanted.

Francina Vuyiswa Ntloko drew her last breath on the morning of December 30 back home at a hospital in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. When my eldest sister, Shirley, called to tell me the heartbreaking news, a part of me irreparably shattered.