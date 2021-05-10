SA’s poor are excluded from inequality debate and at this rate will remain so

Our economic policies are embracing big business, while ignoring the poor. Why is no-one denouncing this?

There is something missing in South African politics and public debate today — a loud and organised voice campaigning against poverty and inequality.



This absence is particularly surprising at the moment. Of course, poverty and inequality here are not new. The disparities between huge wealth and grinding poverty have been a feature of SA at least since the late 19th century, when super-rich Randlords (mine owners) lived in mansions while working people risked their lives underground for little pay. But the problem is particularly stark right now...